Kulgam (J&K): Two militants were killed in an encounter at Okay village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

Kashmir Zone police on its official Twitter handle confirmed the killing of the two militants.

Quoting the region's IGP Vijay Kumar, it said: "Both the killed terrorists are locals and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes."

Giving details about the gunfight, a police official said: "Two militants have been killed while a search operation is on in the area. Militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they refused to do so and fired upon the forces, which was retaliated, resulted in the killing of both of them."

Giving details about how the gunfight began, the official said that a joint team of Police, Army's 9 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area after receiving specific information about the presence of militants.

"As the joint teams of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight," he added.

This is the third gunfight in 24 hours in Kashmir. On Monday, Srinagar witnessed two encounters in which two militants, including the top LeT commander, Saleem Parray, were killed.

