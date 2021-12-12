Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir): One unknown militant was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants on Sunday in the Baragam area of Awantipora.

"Encounter began at Baragam Awantipora. One militant was killed. The operation was in progress," informed Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar.

Police and security forces are on the job, he said.

"#Encounter has started at Baragam area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.