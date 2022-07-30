Srinagar: One militant was killed in an encounter that was going on at the Wanigam Bala area in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in the area on Saturday. The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing and in retaliation, the security forces also fired in which a militant was killed.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army based on specific intelligence inputs.

