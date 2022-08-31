Srinagar: One militant was killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in a village in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday evening, police said. Kashmir zone police informed that the encounter started between the forces and the militants in Bomai village of Sopore Wednesday evening.

Police said that security forces and police were on the job and further details will be shared accordingly. “Encounter has started at Bomai area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police tweeted, later adding that one militant had been killed in the gunfight.