Srinagar (J&K): An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Baskuchan village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, officials said here. Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet: "Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Giving initial information, a police official said that a joint team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched a search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter. He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.