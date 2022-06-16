Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Hangalgund village in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

According to details, security forces received a report of militants hiding in the Danvethapura area of the Kokernag constituency, after which the army, police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area. Sources said that while the area was cordoned off, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces which was retaliated thus triggering an encounter.

As per reports, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. The encounter coincides with the two-day J&K visit of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Rajnath reached Baramulla on Thursday and is going to visit Pahalgam on Friday. Pahalgam is in the same district where the encounter is going on.