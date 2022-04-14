Srinagar: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces in the Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday afternoon.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the militant whose identity was not immediately known was killed in the initial exchange of fire. The encounter began after the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants there. As the forces approached the suspected residential house, the hiding militants opened fire on the forces, personnel retaliated triggering a gunfight.

"Encounter has started at Badigam, #Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a J&K police spokesman said in a Tweet. While police did not specify the number of trapped militants, reports said that three to four militants are holed up in the area.

