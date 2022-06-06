Baramulla (J&K): An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Panipora forest area of Zaloora in North Kashmir's Sopore on Monday evening, officials said.

The officials said that the encounter broke out after joint security forces including Army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there. "Encounter has started at Panipora forest of Zaloora area in Sopore. Sopore Police & Army on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir police zone said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, additional troops have been rushed to the area to assist the security forces present on the ground in the operation.

