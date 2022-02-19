Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said adding that one militant was neutralised.

"Shopian Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," police had tweeted earlier.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.