Jammu: Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, four militants were killed in an ongoing encounter that started on Thursday between militants and security forces in Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Meanwhile, one of the security personnel has been killed in another encounter in Jammu's Sunjwan on Friday, officials said. Among those killed is top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo who was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

"The gunfight is underway and most likely two non-local militants are believed to be trapped. One police personnel has also been injured during the initial exchange of fire," a senior police officer told ETV Bharat. The encounter started after input was received about the presence of militants in the area. As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Following the development, internet services have been suspended and schools in the region shall remain closed. According to CEO Jammu - the following schools - HSS Sunjwan, HS Bhatindi, IDPS Sunjwan, RM Public school Chowadi, HS Chowadi, Doon School, DS Heritage, Birla Open Mind School, British International school and GPS Chowadi will remain closed.

Friday's encounter started in Jammu city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to J&K. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Palli village Panchayat in Samba district on April 24 to attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas. Pertinently, Sunjwan Military station Jammu was attacked by three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants in February 2018. During the attack, six soldiers and one civilian were killed.

