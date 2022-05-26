Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora
Published on: 18 minutes ago
Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Thursday. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, Police tweeted.
#Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 26, 2022
