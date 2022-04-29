New Delhi: A miscreant has been shot in the leg in an encounter between Delhi police and miscreants in the CR Park police station area of ​​​​Delhi in the early hours of Friday. The miscreant, who was injured by the bullet, was taken into custody by the police and sent to a hospital. On seeing the police personnel, the miscreants started firing, after which the police retaliated. One miscreant, who was injured by bullets, fell on the spot as soon as he was shot. While his other companions managed to escape. However, the police caught the injured miscreant. Further investigation is on

