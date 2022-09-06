Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Two militants have been reported dead in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and militants in the Posh Kareri area of ​​the Anantnag district on Tuesday during a search operation launched by the security personnel here.

As informed by ADGP Kashmir, the killed terrorists have been identified as Danish Bhat aka Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujaheddin. Both were involved in the killing of one Territorial Army personnel Saleem on April 9, 2021, and the killing of two civilians on May 29, 2021, in Jablipora.

The search was conducted based on confirmed inputs about the presence of militants in the area. As per received information, the militants hiding in the area opened fire at the security personnel when they were searching the area and in turn, the latter retaliated. Sources had confirmed the presence of at least three militants in the area.