J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam
Published on: 9 minutes ago
Srinagar: An fierce encounter started between militants and security forces in the Nowpora-Kherpora area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.
Giving the initial details, Kashmir Police Zone tweeted: "Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow".
