Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Gujjar Pora, DH Pora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday.

A joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Gujjar Pora, officials said. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, they added

A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of firing between militants and security forces. Pertinently another encounter is underway in Kupwara where one militant has been killed so far.