Srinagar: Encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Hasanpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"#Encounter has started at Hasanpora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police stated in a tweet.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.

