Bijapur: A Naxalite was arrested after an encounter with security forces in the forests of Tarem police station area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla confirmed on Monday. A team of 210th CoBRA battalion from the Pegdapalli camp was on a search operation when the face-off took place.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sounddarraj P, the encounter occurred near Chhote Sukanpally village. After the gunfight, an injured Naxalite was arrested from the spot and sent for treatment in Bijapur District Hospital.

Two muzzle loading guns, material to make explosives, detonators and firecrackers were also recovered from the spot.

Earlier, on January 30, a similar situation occurred in the forests of Sukanpally, when a police team were ambushed by a group of 5-6 insurgents who opened fire on the force. Weapons and Naxalite literature was recovered from the spot after the insurgents fell back, with cordex wire, gunpowder and detonators also recovered from the site.

