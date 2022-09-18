Chatra (Jharkhand): One CRPF jawan on Sunday sustained injuries after an encounter broke out between Naxalites and CRPF's 190 Battalion during a search operation in Sikid Balhi forests of Pratappur-Kunda police station area in Chatra, Jharkhand. The injured jawan was identified as Chittaranjan Kumar.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital in Ranchi by helicopter, said IG Operation Amol Venukant Homkar. Meanwhile, SP Rakesh Ranjan, CRPF 190 Battalion Commandant Manoj Kumar and SDPO Avinash Kumar reached the encounter site along with the team.

"Many Naxalites were shot but they managed to escape in the forest. The encounter was led by CRPF's Assistant Commandant Manish Kumar and station in-charge Vinod Kumar," Homkar said.