Gariaband (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites of Gariaband retreated after an encounter with CRPF jawans at Axe Ghat of Chhattisgarh Odisha border of Gariaband, on Friday. The firing between the CRPF jawans and the Naxals took place in the woods of the Matal and Daiipani in Axe Ghat after the CRPF personnel, on the behalf of Odisha police, carried out a search operation to which the Naxals started firing. However, no casualties were reported as the Naxalites retreated after soldiers returned the fire.

Also read: After 'big catch' in AP, anti-naxal forces gunning for top Maoists in other states

Earlier about 15 days ago, three CRPF jawans were martyred in a gunfight between CRPF and the Naxals, since then Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police are continuously engaged in the siege of Naxalites. Gariaband SP JR Thakur said "A force has been dispatched. Vigilance is being taken up. Due to the incident on the border, all necessary measures are being taken to rein in Naxalites. CRPF is working diligently. Odisha Police are also trying to cordon off the area."