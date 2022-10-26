Kupwara (J&K): A militant was shot dead by security forces in an encounter that broke out in North Kashmir's Kupwara near the Line Of Control (LOC) on Wednesday, sources said. Officials said that a gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC. and a militant was killed in the exchange of fire. A possible infiltration bid from the Pakistani side might have been foiled. Further details awaited.

