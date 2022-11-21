Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in an empty bogie of Ratlam-Indore-Bina passenger train on platform number 8 at Ujjain railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The vacant coach went up in flames when it was being shunted from platform number 5 to 8. Railway staff and fire brigade personnel launched immediate salvaging operations. No loss of life is reported in the incident, sources said.

According to an eyewitness, smoke was seen bellowing out from the coach of the train when it was approaching platform number eight. The third number bogie from the loco side was damaged in the fire mishap. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and fire brigade personnel rushed to douse the flames. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to stop the leaping flames from spreading to other coaches. The bogie was completely gutted.

GRP SHO RS Mahajan said, "The electrical short-circuit could be the reason behind the incident because the train doors were locked when the rake was being shunted on platform number 8. The train had arrived from Nagda on platform number 5 and it was being moved to platform number 8. The train was supposed to undertake its next journey on Monday morning at around 8 am. However, no casualty happened as the train rake was empty."