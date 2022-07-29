Bellampally (Telangana): The Bellampally Municipal Commissioner on Friday issued notice to three employees asking them to explain the reason for not attending the birthday celebrations of Municipal minister KTR Rao. The employees were also warned of disciplinary actions, the notice issued by the Office of Municipal Council read. The Minister's birthday celebrations were held on July 24 at Bellampally Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, BJP National Information and Technology head Amit Malviya took a jibe at KCR saying that Telangana has turned into a monarchy. "Govt of Telangana has issued a memo to employees asking them to explain why they didn’t attend Prince KTR’s birthday bash on 24th July. Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve people or has it transformed into a monarchy, fiefdom of KCR family?" Malviya tweeted.

Later, on Friday evening, the show cause notice issued to the three employees of Bellampally Municipal Commissioner was revoked.