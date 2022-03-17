Bengaluru: Emotional scenes were on display as late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' hit the theatres on the actor's 47th birthday with a fan booking a seat for the hero at a theatre in Belgavi area of Bangalore.

The popular Kannada actor called Power Star by his fans passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46 after suffering a massive heart attack. 'James' was his last movie which was purposefully released by the makers on his birth anniversary and his fans celebrated their favorite hero's 47th birth anniversary by watching his movie.

Fans were visibly happy when they celebrated with Puneeth's cutouts and buntings. Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar and family and actor Sri Murali watched the movie in Veeresh Theatre in Bangalore. Fans even set up a temple model in the theatre compound.

There are 6 shows scheduled today at Veeresh Theater. In Belagavi, a fan booked a seat for Puneeth Rajkumar and kept a photo of Puneeth Rajkumar in seat number 17 and worshipped the hero. “Appu (Puneeth's nickname) is always with us. We are watching the movie with him,” the fan said.

The film has been released worldwide in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. It will be screened in 32 states of the US and 12 locations in Canada and most of the shows are booked.

James also released in the countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, Uganda, and Tanzania. Many Appu fans across the world are also conducting private screenings as told by the James team.

