Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): There is a saying that bigger is better. But eminent sculptor Ganesh Subramaniyam has turned the saying on its head. His nano sculptures need to be viewed either with a microscope or a powerful magnifying glass. His works include the intricate sculpture of the famous 'Anantha Padmanabha Swamy' in a lying position, while Nataraja's sculpture was a unique blend of beauty and precision.

Subramaniyam first sculpted the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy sculpture using gold grains and its size was only 3.5 mm. He sculpted this as a gift to former Travancore King, Uthradam Tirunal Marthandavarma. When Marthandavarma saw the sculpture with the help of a lens, he was highly impressed and asked Ganesh to fix it into an ornament. Ganesh then sculpted a ring, 'Anantha Vijayam' that had a lens to magnify the sculpture inside and gifted it to Marthandavarma.

When noted actor Mohanlal came to know about it, he also reached out to Ganesh searching for a similar product. Ganesh then designed a ring with a microscopic Nataraja sculpture inside and gave it to Mohanlal. As the news of his artistry spread, many noted personalities started approaching Ganesh for similar sculptures. So far Ganesh has sculpted many nano sculptures including that of Mother Theressa, Makka-Madheena, Jesus Christ, and Kathakali. He also has recently made a sculpture with a social message, 'escape from covid', detailing the struggle of humanity to overpower the Covid pandemic.

Earlier, Ganesh entered the Limca Book of Records for making the smallest number lock in the world. This lock, made out of gold grains, was 3 mm in height and just 1 mm in diameter. He also has a gallery in Tiruvananthapuram, exhibiting his artworks.