Kolkata: Eminent Bengali elocutionist Partha Ghosh died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Howrah city on Saturday, his family said. He was 83. He is survived by his son. His wife and fellow elocutionist Gouri Ghosh predeceased him on August 26 last year. Partha Ghosh had undergone throat surgery at a private hospital in Howrah. Suddenly, he complained of uneasiness on Saturday morning.

He was admitted to the ICU of a hospital, but he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest, and despite best efforts of the doctors, died around 7.40 AM, his family said. Having regaled the audience with his renditions in 'Karna Kunti Sangbad' along with Gouri Ghosh, the duo had a large following across West Bengal. They were also famous for recitals such as 'Sotti Jabe', 'Chhai' and 'Maa' among others. He was a popular announcer in a children's programme on radio for years.

Condoling Ghosh's demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his unique recitals would always be remembered by countless listeners and poetry enthusiasts. Banerjee recalled Ghosh's long stint in All India Radio, Kolkata as announcer-presenter. The state government had bestowed the 'Banga Bhushan' award on him in 2018.

