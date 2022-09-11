Hyderabad: Noted Telegu actor and former Union Minister 'Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju (83) passed away on the early hours of Sunday. He was 83 years old. Raju's family members said that he passed away at 3.25 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. They also said that Raju's last rites will be held in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

Raju, uncle of 'Bahubali' star Prabhas, is survived by his wife and three daughters. He has acted in more than 180 movies in his illustrious career spanning over five decades. Raju acted in movies ranging from social, family, romantic, and thriller movies to historical and mythological movies.

His memorable movies include 'Amara Deepam', 'Sita Ramulu' and 'Katakataala Rudraiah'. Raju was honoured with the Filmfare South Lifetime Achievement award in 2006. Born, on January 20, 1940, in the West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju made his debut in 1966 with 'Chilaka Gorinka. He became a household name in Telugu homes with movies like 'Bhakta Kannappa' and 'Tandra Paparayudu'.

He also produced several movies under his 'Gopi Krishna Movies banner. Raju also pursued a career in politics. He contested as the Congress candidate from Narasapuram in 1991 but list. He won the same seat as the BJP candidate in the 1999 polls and served as a junior minister in the Vajpayee cabinet till 2004.