Ambala: The helicopter of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday made an emergency landing in Ambala due to an alleged technical glitch. Everyone aboard the chopper are safe.

Police and administration officials rushed to the spot as soon as they received input about the situation. However, no official statement has been given on part of the administration.

As per information, Khattar's chopper made an emergency landing at Ambala Police Lines ground. Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and SDM Hitesh Kumar soon reached the spot, with two ambulances and a fire engine also reaching the spot afterwards.

The technical fault inside the helicopter was rectified during the 43-minute stoppage it took at the Police Lines ground. At 5:00 pm it took off and flew towards its destination.

