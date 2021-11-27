Nagpur: A Go Air flight from Bangalore to Patna made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport on Saturday. The plane had to make an emergency landing due to a technical problem. All passengers, crew members, and pilots are reported to be safe. A total of 139 passengers were traveling on the plane.

Arrangements were made to send all the passengers to Patna by another plane. Go Air flight (G8873) took off from Bangalore this morning for Patna. However, upon realizing that there was a technical problem in the aircraft, the pilot contacted the ATS at Nagpur Airport and asked for permission for an emergency landing.

Considering the technical problem of the aircraft, the pilot was given immediate permission. The runway was left empty for an emergency landing. Fire engines and ambulances were also on standby at Nagpur airport in view of the possibility of an accident during landing.

