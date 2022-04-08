Kashipur: An army helicopter made an emergency landing in an open field at village Dhakia No. 2 of the Kundeshwari Chowki area on Friday morning due to technical issues. As per villagers around 12:30 pm, an army helicopter suddenly started hovering in the sky. After a while, the helicopter landed on the narrow road built in the middle of fields.

Emergency landing of army helicopter between fields in Kashipur

According to one of the eyewitnesses, while he was working in his fields in the morning he suddenly saw an army helicopter spinning in the sky, and within a few moments, the helicopter landed in the empty field and was stuck there for about fifteen minutes after landing. Following this, more people gathered at the spot. After a few minutes, another helicopter was seen hovering in the sky. The helicopter hovered until the first emergency landing helicopter flew back. The two helicopters then flew towards Bareilly.

