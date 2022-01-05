Kolhapur (Maharashtra): The Director of Kolhapur Airport Authority, Kamal Kataria informs that an emergency landing of Air Force MI8 helicopter at Kolhapur averted a major accident on Tuesday around 12 noon.

Emergency landing of Air Force MI8 helicopter at Kolhapur

An Air Force MI8 helicopter flying from Belgaum to Mumbai had to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch.

Notably, the helicopter also carried 9 Air Force officers.

Also Read: CDS Bipin Rawat's chopper crash: Probe team submits report to Defence Minister