Emergency landing of Air Force MI8 helicopter at Kolhapur; major accident averted
Published on: 28 minutes ago |
Updated on: 50 seconds ago
Updated on: 50 seconds ago
Emergency landing of Air Force MI8 helicopter at Kolhapur; major accident averted
Published on: 28 minutes ago |
Updated on: 50 seconds ago
Updated on: 50 seconds ago
Kolhapur (Maharashtra): The Director of Kolhapur Airport Authority, Kamal Kataria informs that an emergency landing of Air Force MI8 helicopter at Kolhapur averted a major accident on Tuesday around 12 noon.
An Air Force MI8 helicopter flying from Belgaum to Mumbai had to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch.
Notably, the helicopter also carried 9 Air Force officers.
Also Read: CDS Bipin Rawat's chopper crash: Probe team submits report to Defence Minister
Loading...