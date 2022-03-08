New Delhi: Amid the worsening war situation with several Indians still stranded in Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Kyiv has released a fresh advisory notifying the announcement of the 'humanitarian corridor' for the evacuation of stranded people in Ukraine.

Shared by the embassy's official account on Twitter, the advisory clarifies that the corridor has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 10 am Ukraine time on March 8.

The advisory urges the Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine to use this opportunity and evacuate, saying that the uncertainties around the possible war spill-out have blurred the possibility of the establishment of the next human corridor.

Earlier on Tuesday, the defence ministry of Ukraine had shared the details of this humanitarian corridor on its official Twitter handle. The ministry had alerted the students who have left Sumy and are travelling through Holubivka, Lokhvytsia, and Lubny cities to reach Poltova and that the said corridor will remain open from 10 am to 9 pm Ukraine time. Interestingly, the Ukraine ministry highlighted in red that it is the "only valid route", thus rejecting the corridor Russia had opened for Indian students.

As per the most recent updates, India has so far brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine, while some Indian students are still reported to be stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy with their evacuation dependent on the facilitation of a safe passage by Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

