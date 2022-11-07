Panaji: Sixteen Indian sailors, who are part of the 26-member crew of a ship detained in Equatorial Guinea on the west coast of central Africa, have appealed for help to be released from “unlawful” detention.

India in Equatorial Guinea has tweeted, "This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship."

"Since their detention in mid-August, this Mission has been in regular contact with the crew members over the phone. We have also had several consular access/visits to them. We are closely monitoring developments and are actively engaged for an early resolution of the issue," stated another tweet by India in Equatorial Guinea's twitter handel.