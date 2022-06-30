Chandigarh: Eleven Afghan Sikhs who were stuck in Afghanistan after the terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul on June 18, will be arriving in India on Thursday. Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on June 22, had promised that Afghan Sikhs will be granted a safe passage to India.

The SGPC in Amritsar is facilitating the safe transfer of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus stuck in the Taliban-ruled nation to India. The Committee was able to organise their transfer after coordinating with the Indian World Forum and the Government of India. Dhami had said that while it is extremely difficult for them to leave their homes and businesses in Afghanistan, the conditions in which the Afghan Sikhs live are extremely dire and distressing.

A special flight carrying eleven Afghan Sikhs will arrive at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in New Delhi. The flight will depart at 11:30 a.m. from Kabul. Raqbir Singh who was injured in the terrorist attack on June 18 is among the refugees being brought to India. The ashes of Late Swinder Singh, who died during the attack will also arrive with the group of Afghan Sikhs.

The SGPC had left no stone unturned in providing humanitarian assistance to the refugees. They have even promised to provide financial aid to those seeking rehabilitation in India. An official of the SGPC and leaders of the Hindu and Sikh communities of Afghanistan will be present at the Delhi airport to receive and welcome them. After their arrival, the entire group will leave for Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev in Tilak Nagar.