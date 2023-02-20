Dakshina Kannada/Ranchi: In two separate incidents, two people in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and three in Ranchi's Lohardaga were trampled to death by wild elephants on Monday. Terror of wild tuskers has increased rapidly in the two states and the locals as well as the netizens have urged the administration to take proper action and curb tusker terror as soon as possible.

In Dakshina Kannada's Meenadi near Kutrupadi, the deceased Ranjitha, a staff of the Peradka Milk Society, was attacked by the elephants when she was on her way from home. Another victim Ramesh Rai was attacked later in the day.

The locals here showcased a protest demanding the administration to protect them from further truckers attacks. "Elephant poaching has increased in the taluk in the last five years. We have spoken to the forest department and the concerned officials many times but no action has been taken," alleged a local.

Following the protests, the DFO reached the spot and promised to bring tame elephants from Nagarhole and Dubare elephant camps and capture the wild ones. He also claimed that the terror will be under control soon.

Subsequently in Jharkhand, three people were killed on Sunday and three on Monday after a herd of wild elephants attacked them. On Monday, one of the women managed to escape the attack in Masiyatu village of Lohardaga. Whereas the locals claimed that the elephants on loose have damaged their crops and properties. The locals have demanded the Jharkhand administration provide relief from the terror.