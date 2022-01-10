Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): An elephant tracker was trampled to death in Duggi village premises at Komrada Mandal of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Nimmaka Rajababu was working as an elephant tracker in the forest department. To avoid elephant attacks and to protect crops, he was setting up fire, in the hope that elephants will flee after seeing the smoke.

Forest Officer trampled to death in elephant attack at Vizianagaram

Unfortunately, the fire extinguished and a group of elephants rushed towards Rajababu and he was trapped. Within a matter of minutes he was trampled to death by the elephants. Rajababu was from K. Gumada village in Srikakulam district, officials said.Man-animal conflict is one of the major issues in the district. It has become so common that elephants continue to take the lives of farmers and forest officials frequently. On the other hand, the amount of crops damaged by elephants, which leads to loss of livelihood for farmers, is huge. Yet, authorities have taken no step to tackle the situation, leaving the residents of the area unhappy.