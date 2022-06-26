Angul (Odisha): Forest officials exhumed the skeletal remains of an elephant from Satkosia sanctuary in the Jilinda range of Cuttack district on Saturday. Following the recovery, Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda suspended two foresters Anupama Sahu and Sahadeb Soren for their alleged involvement in the killing of the pachyderm. In addition to this, three watchers were also arrested.

The dead elephant's tusk was missing. The forest department has alleged the involvement of rangers in the matter and said that on their directions, the watchers and foresters buried the pachyderm’s carcass around a year back and managed to keep it a secret till the skeleton was exhumed. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said Panda.