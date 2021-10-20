New Delhi: Electricity in more than 1,400 villages in the Kumaon and Garhwal region of Uttarakhand is yet to be restored. 46 bodies have been recovered from flood-affected areas of the state by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams by Wednesday.

Talking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Wednesday in New Delhi, NDRF inspector general Amrendra Kumar Sengar said that 17 teams have been deployed in the area for rescue and relief operations. "Till now 46 casualties have been reported with nine people still missing," said Sengar. He said that forces like ITBP and the army are also doing extensive rescue and relief operations with the help of choppers of the Indian army.

NDRF inspector general Amrendra Kumar Sengar says electricity is yet to be restored in Uttarakhand

"Today rain has stopped. The water level is receding. However, the main challenges presently are restoration of electricity supply and road network," said Sengar. He said that electricity and road networks need to be restored because large-scale damage has been done due to this incident. "Out of more than 4,000 colleges, electricity supply has been restored in 3,000 villages as of now," said Sengar. He said that electricity and road restoration might take a few more days.

Also Read: Amit Shah to review situation in rain-hit Uttarakhand

Out of 17 NDRF teams deputed in the state, six teams are deployed in Udham Singh Nagar, two teams each are deployed in Uttar Kashi and Chamoli, and one team each is deployed in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Haridwar. Two teams have been deployed in Nainital and one team in Almora. Another official said that NDRF rescuers have evacuated more than 1,300 stranded people from Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital.

IGP Sengar, however, said that situation in much-affected Kerala is improving with no casualties reported so far. "In Kerala, 12 teams are deployed. By and large, it is under control. Because of the release of water from Idukki dam, the water level has reached the low lying areas of the state," said Sengar. Meanwhile, nine teams of NDRF have been depleted in West Bengal and seven teams are also deployed in Uttar Pradesh because of continuous rainfall.

In a related development, Union Home Ministry has also assigned a team at North Block to keep in constant touch with the flood and rain-affected States. Sources said that the team has been tasked to report to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the developments related to rescue and relief operations.