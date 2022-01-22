Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday announced that electric scooters manufactured in Ludhiana will be provided to college going girls which will be developed as a cluster for manufacturing electric vehicles.

During this, he attacked opposition parties saying that they keep taking baseless things but don't have any roadmap with which the good of the state can be done. Sidhu also went furious over media questions regarding his 'Punjab model' and reverted "Punjab Model is going to be a part of Manifesto as I am chief of Punjab Congress, not a street head."

Under the Punjab Model to revive the state’s economy, Ludhiana will be one of the distinct business-based industrial clusters to be developed across the state, he said at a press conference here.

Like Ludhiana, Mohali as IT hub, Kapurthala and Batala as foundry cluster, Patiala as Phulkari and food processing hub, Amritsar as medical and religious tourism hub, Malout and Muktsar as textile and Agriculture equipment will be developed in the form of cluster.

Sidhu said that stopping the outflow of manpower abroad and creating a conducive environment for ease of doing business, infusing skills and giving interest-free loans to enable the youth to come forward for startups would be the key points in the model.

He said that in order to give an ideal environment to the industry, industrial units would be free to buy cheap power from anywhere in the country and PSPCL would be bound to transmit power on charging some charges. An International Arbitration Center will be set up here to deal with the affairs of the industry.

He added, while pointing fingers at others on sand mining, Bikram Majitha should introspect the 10-year Akali rule. “A person accused of drug trafficking cannot point a finger at others,” he said.

He said that the list of 31 names would be released in a day or two. Asked about the rebellion in the party against him, he said he was not like Captain Amarinder Singh who had threatened action against those who challenged him.