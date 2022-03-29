Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): An electric scooter proved a costly affair for a man in the Narasingapuram area in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur after it caught fire in which other items were also destroyed causing losses worth about Rs 3 lakh on Monday.

Devaraj, a farmer from Narasingapuram said he had bought an electric bike ePlusto7G for Rs 90,000 seven months ago. On Monday, he parked the bike in front of the house as usual and went to the neighbouring town. Devaraj said that his son "saw the electric e-bike suddenly catch fire in which electrical appliances, including the AC, were also gutted".

Later, the fire department rushed to the scene and rescued everyone in the house and extinguished the fire, Devaraj said.

