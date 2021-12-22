New Delhi: The heavy industries ministry on Wednesday said the sale of electric two wheelers has increased to over 5,000 per week from 700 per week earlier after the remodelling of the FAME II scheme in June this year.

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India II) Scheme has been launched with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to incentivize demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) by providing upfront subsidies and creating EV charging infrastructure. The scheme was redesigned in June based on experience particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and feedback from industry and users.

The redesigned scheme aims at faster proliferation of electric vehicles by lowering the upfront costs. "After the remodelling of FAME II in June 2021 sale of electric two-wheelers has increased to over 5,000 per week from 700 per week before remodelling," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that in 2021 so far, a total of 1.4 lakh electric vehicles (1.19 lakh electric two-wheelers, 20.42 K electric three-wheelers and 580 electric four-wheelers) have been incentivized up to 16 December 2021 amounting to the incentive of about Rs 500 crore under Phase-11 of FAME. Total 1.85 lakh EVs have been incentivized under FAME II till now, it said.

(PTI)