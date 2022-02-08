New Delhi: Electoral bonds worth Rs 9,208.24 crore were bought by eligible individuals and entities, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He cited data provided by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Economic Affairs.

The Minister said that "so far, (till completion of the XIX phase) electoral bonds amounting to Rs 9,208.24 crore" have been purchased from the authorized bank State Bank of India. Under the provisions of Section 182 of the Companies Act, 2013, companies, other than government companies and those less than three years old, are allowed directly or indirectly to contribute to any political party with the approval of their respective board of directors.

"Such companies shall have to disclose in its profit and loss account the total amount contributed by them during the financial year to which the account relates and the name of the party is not required to be disclosed. Therefore, political party-wise data is not maintained," he stated in a written reply.

The Minister added electoral bonds can be purchased by someone who is an Indian citizen or incorporated or established in India. He said that electoral bonds are not issued to foreign entities. Asked about the steps taken by the Union Government to counter negative verdicts it received in international arbitrations, the Minister said "As per the information received from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, in cases where the Republic of India has received adverse awards in international investment arbitration, the government is engaging counsels with relevant experience for setting aside of the award and for handling enforcement proceedings wherever applicable.

(With agency inputs)