Srinagar: During the debate on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, Leader of the Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, accused the Central government of delaying the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to that, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held after the completion of the demarcation exercise and in consultation with political parties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that he had no interest in keeping Jammu and Kashmir under the presidency. He said there would be a demarcation exercise, after which assembly elections would be held and then the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored. Amit Shah further said that Panchayat elections have been held in Jammu and Kashmir without any violence. The DDC elections are also over.

"The delimitation exercise is nearing its completion. I would like to say once again that after the delimitation is completed, elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after consultation with the political parties," said Union Home Minister. Actually, Jammu and Kashmir were under President's rule since June 2018, when the BJP broke its alliance with the PDP-led coalition government. The then Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir was Mehbooba Mufti.