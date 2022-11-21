Jammu: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that he will participate in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah made the announcement during a meeting with leaders of other political parties in Jammu.

Abdullah said that as soon as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Jammu and Kashmir, he will walk shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi. He also said that political parties and social organizations with secular and democratic views should unite against the politics of hatred and division which is being resorted to in Jammu and Kashmir. " A message of unity and equality should be given," said Abdullah.

He also said that the message of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is also unity and secular politics, so people with a similar viewpoint should participate in it. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters Abdullah said that elections in Jammu and in Kashmir can only be held at the behest of the Central Government and the Election Commission. " Till now there is no information as to when Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, but the elections can be held here only at the behest of the Central Government and the Election Commission," said Abdullah.

He also said that it is the of a member of parliament to try to solve the problems of the people. "Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory and it is their(MPs) duty to highlight the issues of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament.

The NC chief said that he was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be successful in ending the Russia-Ukraine war" that has stretched for nearly nine months. "I am happy that India has got the presidency of the G20 Summit. It could be that India has the burden of all these countries. And I hope that the Prime Minister will be successful in ending the Russia-Ukraine war which has created havoc on the economic condition," Abdullah told reporters.