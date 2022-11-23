New Delhi: Ahead of Gujarat assembly polls and MCD polls in Delhi, BJP is conducting massive rallies and using Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his poster boy and it seems like he is burdened with the whole of the party's campaign.

When asked about this BJP's national spokesperson Gopal Agarwal claimed that they take elections as the best way to communicate with the public in a democracy. " Since we had come into power in 2014, we consider elections as a medium to communicate with the public. We go to the public with our report card take their feedback and utilise this time in the best possible manner."

Many people failed to name the Chief Minister of Gujarat, when asked about this he said " we have a double-engine government formula and we have done some great work there even panchayat levels infrastructure has been improved, the administration has all the data available with them like which scheme is being implemented who are the beneficiaries. Otherwise, it's not possible to avoid anti-incumbency after being in power for 25 years."

Responding to a question on the facilities being provided to AAP leader Satyendra Jain in jail, Gopal Aggarwal said "Prime Minister has changed the red beacon culture, whereas Arvind Kejriwal, who claimed that he will neither take a car or a bungalow, use the metro to commute, has become a symbol of VIP culture."

In response to the question that in a survey conducted in Himachal, it is being claimed that, it will be difficult for the BJP to form the government, Aggarwal said "results will come on December 8, our party will be forming government there."

Speaking about the Shraddha Walkar murder case Aggarwal said "If a pattern is getting established in crime, then it becomes important for a society to analyze the authenticity of the crime in a fair manner and put it in form of society."