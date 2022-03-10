Panaji: With the vote count progressing in Goa, both Deputy CMs from the BJP - Chandrakant Kavlekar and Manohar Azgaonkar - have registered defeat from their respective assemblies. Utpal Parrikar contesting independently from the Panaji Assembly seat faced defeat against his rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Atanasio Monserrate.

Digambar Kamath from the Margao assembly registered the victory for Congress against Deputy CM Azgaonkar, while another BJP deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar faced defeat from Congress' Altone d' Costa from the Quepem constituency. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Dr. Divya Rane - the daughter-in-law of Congress leader and former chief minister Pratap Singh Rane - also got elected from the Poriem constituency.

Meanwhile, AAP's Santa Cruz constituency candidate Amit Palekar is currently trailing according to the latest updates, while Vijay Sardesai from Fatorda constituency ahead by 2000 votes. From the Sange constituency, Savitri Kavalekar is leading with 1000 votes, while BJP candidate Subhash Shirodkar is ahead of Shirod by 1500 votes. Congress candidate Rajesh Phaladesai is leading from Kumbharjuwa while BJP candidate Zenita Madkaikar is trailing.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant now leads by 605 votes from the Sanquelim Assembly seat after four rounds of counting after initially trailing his Congress rival Dharmesh Saglani almost too closely. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar continues to trail his Congress rival Altone D'Costa by 2,800 votes in the Quepem Assembly seat. Another former deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar of the BJP is trailing his Congress rival and former Chief Minister Dgambar Kamat by 5,849 votes.

BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade continued to express confidence that the BJP would win a "clear majority" when the results are finally declared. The BJP is leading in early trends over the Congress party across 40 constituencies.

The results are so far hinting at a hattrick for ruling BJP in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated a hung House. As per the latest trends for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 18 seats, while Congress was ahead in 12 seats. MGP was ahead in 5 seats, AAP and Goa Forward Party in one each, and Independents were ahead in three seats.

As no party will reach the 21-seat mark on its own, MGP will decide who will form the next government in Goa, a senior political analyst said. Indications are that it will side with BJP in return for Deputy CM's post and key portfolios, he added. CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in the Sanquelim constituency, while health minister Vishwajit Rane, a prominent contender or the CM's post, was leading in the Valpoi constituency.

The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress may not get the numbers to avoid a repeat of the 2017 fiasco when it failed to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.