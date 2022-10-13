Bettiah (Bihar): Taking a swipe at a dynasty politics election strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that a king's son will no longer be the king now as there is democracy in the country.

Addressing the gathering people in Manatand of Pipra Panchayat during his Jansuraj padayatra now the people of the country will vote to elect their ruler. "When the country became independent, Gandhiji, Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the right to the people that one who is chosen by the people will become the king and the son of the king will not become the king," said Kishor.

Kishor started his Jansuraj padayatra from Vaishali and aims to cover aboot 3500 km traveling through the villages and cities of Bihar in the next 12-15 months. "Determination to change the system in the poorest and backward state #Bihar of the country. First, important step - Padyatra of 3500KM in cities, villages and towns of Bihar in next 12-15 months to create a new and better political system with the help of society, For better and developed Bihar," tweeted Kishor.