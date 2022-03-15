Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh MP and party whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla has attributed the party's landslide win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to the people's “confidence” in the Yogi Adityanath led “double engine government” and the welfare schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is the job of the opposition to make allegations and they will keep accusing the government sometimes on EVMs, but the public again expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party. And it is because of the party's public welfare schemes by the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh that BJP has been re-elected,” Shukla said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

He said the government schemes had helped the people of the state during the pandemic while farmers “are getting the right price for their crops”. Over the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and the debacle of the Congress, Shukla said that it is “unfortunate that this has happened to a national party”. “As far as the Aam Aadmi Party is concerned, they have promised free things and have misled the public,” he said.

Shukla said the alliance of the opposition parties “is not going to make any difference in the 2024 elections and the public has faith in Narendra Modi”. Shukla claimed that the AAP was “plowing bulldozers on 70 acres of land with standing crops to set up parking for the swearing-in ceremony of Bhagwant Singh Mann in Punjab”.

“They have won the election by their repressive policy against the farmers. It is very unfortunate that the hard work of the farmers was wasted in this way for the swearing-in ceremony," he said.