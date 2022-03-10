Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting begins
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting begins
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
08:20 March 10
Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple as counting begins
Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple as the countdown begins for the results of the Goa Assembly polls.
08:09 March 10
The counting of votes is a transparent process: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner
There is no question of EVM tampering, says CEC Sushil Chandra, adding that EVMs are being continuously used since 2004, and in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents, he said.
"The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre. When questions were raised by some parties, we showed them no. displayed on that EVM. It didn't match with EVMs that were sealed & kept in the strong room for counting. They were satisfied after this. No EVM on which votes are cast can be taken out from the strong room. The questions raised on an EVMs in Varanasi was meant for training purpose. The ADM's mistake was that he did not inform political parties about the movement of EVMs for training purposes as per standard operating procedure," CEC Chandra said.
He further added," During the ban on election rallies due to the Omicron wave, EC took MCC violations seriously. Around 2,270 FIRs were filed for violation of COVID norms as well as MCC violations in all 5 states. Every political party is the same for EC. 'Know your candidate' App was a successful initiative by EC. Supreme Court had decided that people with criminal backgrounds should be known to the voters. So, we created this app & out of 6,900 candidates, more than 1,600 were with a criminal background."
"31,000 new polling booths were created for the Assembly polls. We created 1,900 polling booths that were run by women & large women participation was seen due to this. In 4 out of 5 states, the percentage of female voters were higher than that of male voters. One Nation One Election is a good suggestion but this needs a change in the Constitution. The Election Commission is fully geared up and is capable of holding all the elections simultaneously. We are ready to hold elections only once in 5 years," CEC said.
08:06 March 10
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann visits gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, at Sangrur
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab began at 8 am. We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change, he says.
07:21 March 10
The political fervour goes high as all eyes are on the counting of votes of Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand on Thursday. The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. Further counting will also take place for the by-polls held in Majuli in Assam.
The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process.
Commission has also deputed two special officers- CEO Delhi to Meerut and CEO Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements. EC said all strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with an inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7.
The District Administration has also imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting Halls to ensure that peace and tranquillity are not disturbed. After each round of counting, tabulation of results in a prescribed format will be done. This will be signed by RO and Observer, and a copy will be shared with the candidates. After the announcement of the round-wise result, counting of the next round will be taken up as per extant instructions. Postal ballot results will also be shared in the prescribed format after obtaining the signatures of candidates' agents.
Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand. Further, there is a Congress government in Punjab.
In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it had scored a landslide victory. The Samajwadi Party (SP), which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties, would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.
Exit polls predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 117-member Punjab Assembly with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys. Several surveys predicted Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory. The surveys also predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys. If the results come as per the prediction of exit polls, it will be the first time that AAP will come to power in Punjab.
The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the halfway mark in the 40-member state assembly.
The exit polls predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.
The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark. The majority mark is 31 for the 60-member Manipur Assembly.
06:43 March 10
BJP hopes to surpass exit poll predictions in Uttarakhand, Congress confident of getting majority
With exit polls predicting a close race in Uttarakhand, leaders of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have exuded confidence about emerging victorious during the counting of votes on Thursday. If BJP is able to win the election, it will be the first time that a government will be repeated since the formation of Uttarakhand. Congress is hoping to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.
The BJP had won 57 out of 70 seats in the last assembly polls, a rise of 26 seats from its 2012 tally. The BJP had secured a 46.51 per cent vote share in the 2017 polls. The Congress could win only 11 seats though the party had a 33.49 per cent vote share.
The BJP changed three chief ministers in about a year in the hill state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in the fray from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Dhami has said the party's numbers will be more than that predicted by exit polls.
"Most exit polls have shown the BJP government again forming in Uttarakhand. Our actual numbers will be more than what has been projected by the exit polls, and the party will form a majority government... People have given the certificate of the work done by the BJP in the state," he said
Congress poll effort is led by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who is in the fray from the Lalkuwa seat. He had initially decided to contest from Ramnagar seat in Nainital district. While Rawat is leading the party's campaign, he has not been declared the party's chief ministerial candidate.
He is up against BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht and Aam Aadmi Party's Chandrashekhar Pandey. Harish Rawat on Wednesday exuded confidence of Congress emerging a full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly elections. "We are sure that we are going to get a full majority. We do not have a C-plan. But there are many senior leaders who have not been able to get tickets, we will take their cooperation," he said.