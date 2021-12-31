Chandigarh: With barely three months to go until the Punjab 2022 assembly elections, the poll-bound state in the last 48 hours saw a substantial rise in COVID 19 case counts. From a case count under 50 on December 28, December 29 and 30 subsequently saw counts of 100 and 167 respectively, manifesting almost a three-fold increase.

Despite the rise in cases, however, no night curfew has been imposed in Punjab.

Interestingly, with night curfews already prevailing in Punjab-adjoining districts of neighbouring Haryana, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister as well as health minister OP Soni said in a statement a few days back that there was no requirement for a night curfew in Punjab at the moment.

"No plan to impose night curfew in punjab in view of Omicron.. no active cases in punjab yet.", Soni said in a tweet on December 28.

Among districts in the state, Pathankot is severely affected compared to the others, with 26 cases being reported on December 29 and 46 cases being reported on December 30.

Also read: 23 new cases of Omicron found in last 24 hours in Haryana

Patiala, too, has seen a rise in its COVID numbers, with 18 cases on December 29 and 39 cases on December 30.

Election rallies, meanwhile, are in full swing.

As per information, 'Jalsas' (programmes) are being organized by Congress, whereas road rallies are being organized by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Restrictions by the Punjab government are slated to kick in from January 15.

The administration had announced that those who did not get the vaccine will not be allowed to venture out into the public, attending marriage ceremonies, religious gatherings, or avail public transport.

Also read: Punjab CM Channi alleges Delhi night curfew a ploy to put off Punjab polls