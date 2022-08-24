Election freebies issue in SC to be heard by Justice Chandrachud bench, CJI
Published on: 53 minutes ago
New Delhi : The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, on Wednesday directed to place the plea seeking ban on political parties offering freebies, before Justice DY Chandrachud led bench. The court said that the matter will be heard by a three judges bench led by J Chandrachud.
Details awaited
